Kenya started administering a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from January 1, 2022.

Capital Health

Kenya’s covid positivity shoots up 30.6pc with 10 more deaths

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3-Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate has shot up to 30.6 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said the country had posted 1,223 positive cases from a sample size of 4,003 tested since Sunday.

“From the cases, 1,132 are Kenyans while 91 are foreigners.

10 people succumbed to the disease raising cumulative fatalities to 5,394.

“A total of 1,089 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 24,349 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program,” Kagwe added.

Kagwe said 10,134,012 vaccines had been administered across the country by January 3 among them 4,222,839 who had been fully vaccinated.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.5%,” the Cabinet Secretary for Health stated.

On Monday, the ministry said another 21,130 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 13,218 are booster doses. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The government has already directed hotels, restaurants, bars and malls to restrict admission to unvaccinated people so as to achieve herd immunity with 20 million more people targetted for vaccination by the end of the year.

The Health Ministry has already started administering booster jabs across the country.

