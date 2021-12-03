Kongaren cooperative secures restraining order against unchecked sugar importation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Kongaren Multipurpose Cooperative Society has secured orders restraining the national government from importing sugar from Uganda on terms outside the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Treaty.

The High Court in Eldoret said the order will remain in force pending the delivery of a substantive ruling on the application.

“THAT pending the delivery of the Ruling on the Application before Court, the Respondents are jointly and separately, together with their lawful agents, restrained from importing sugar from Uganda or from elsewhere on terms outside the COMESA Treaty or on rebated non-COMESA terms,” the court ordered.

The respondents who include the Ministries of Trade and the National Treasury, Agriculture and Food Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) were also barred from convening any meeting to discuss the importation of sugar from Uganda or elsewhere outside the COMESA Treaty.

While issuing the orders on Thursday, Justice E. O. Ogola warned that anyone who disobeys the order shall be held in contempt of court with penal consequences ensuing.

“This is a valid court order and anyone disobeying the same shall be liable for contempt of court with penal consequences for any disobedience,” the court warned.

A final ruling on the matter will be delivered on January 24, 2022.