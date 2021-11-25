Wiper nominates Kalonzo for the presidency in NDC attended by ODM, Jubilee and OKA chiefs

NAIROBO, Kenya Nov 25 – Wiper party has nominated its leader Kalonzo Musyoka to run for the presidency in next year’s election.

Kalonzo was nominated during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at Kasarani, Nairobi which was attended by top leaders from the Orange Democrat Movement (ODM), the ruling Jubilee party as well as his fellow principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“I accept your nomination as wiper presidential candidate.Am proud to be a party leader of this party that has come of age,” Kalonzo said in his acceptance speech, As president I will unify this country. My life has always been to ensure there is unity in this country.

In a five point agenda, Musyoka defended his quest to become the 5th President of Kenya, in a race that has attracted several presidential asipirants. The hallmark of his pledge to Kenyans free secondary education across the country, which he termed as an “equalizer in the society.” “As a president I will ensure that secondary education is totally free. Parents don’t have to struggle paying fees,” said Musyoka. Musyoka who is eyeing presidency for the second time now vowed to fight corruption in the country without bias. He lamented that the nation is in an impoverished state due to huge public debt which was mainly lost tk corruption. “In my government there will be no room for the corrupt, they will be all put in jail and the money they stole returned to public coffers,” Musyoka assured.

ODM leader Raila Odinga described Kalonzo as a reliable leader, recalling their times in Kenya’s oldest party KANU.