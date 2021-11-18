Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy President William Ruto.

Wilson Aminda was arraigned before Winam law court Senior Principal Magistrate Robert Owanda on Thursday.

He denied the charges and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Charges read to him indicated that he damaged property and caused disturbance jointly with others not before court.

Aminda was arrested after he featured prominently in footage and photos that were circulated on social media, with claims he led the mob that pelted Ruto’s convoy with stones during tour of Kondele slum.

Seven vehicles in Ruto’s convoy were damaged when he was stoned by a group of youth as he made his way to Kondele.

A statement issued by Police Spokesman Bruno Shiosho heaped blame on Ruto for failing to heed to security and intelligence advise that he was likely to encounter resistance in Kondele during his tour of Nyanza tour.

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups,” Shiosho said.

No major casualty was reported from the incident in which police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy group as the DP made his way to the airport.

Ruto described the Kondele scenes as “shameful” and accused unnamed leaders of orchestrating it.

He said the employment of the youth by leaders to advance their selfish gains was primitive.