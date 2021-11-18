Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wilson Aminda, a Kisumu County government askari was arrested on November 15, 2021 for allegedly leading a mob that stoned a convoy of Deputy President William Ruto during his Nyanza tour the previous week.

Top stories

Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy President William Ruto.

Wilson Aminda was arraigned before Winam law court Senior Principal Magistrate Robert Owanda on Thursday.

He denied the charges and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Charges read to him indicated that he damaged property and caused disturbance jointly with others not before court.

Aminda was arrested after he featured prominently in footage and photos that were circulated on social media, with claims he led the mob that pelted Ruto’s convoy with stones during tour of Kondele slum.

Seven vehicles in Ruto’s convoy were damaged when he was stoned by a group of youth as he made his way to Kondele.

A statement issued by Police Spokesman Bruno Shiosho heaped blame on Ruto for failing to heed to security and intelligence advise that he was likely to encounter resistance in Kondele during his tour of Nyanza tour.

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups,” Shiosho said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No major casualty was reported from the incident in which police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy group as the DP made his way to the airport.

Ruto described the Kondele scenes as “shameful” and accused unnamed leaders of orchestrating it.

He said the employment of the youth by leaders to advance their selfish gains was primitive.

“It must be condemned. We will get Kisumu out this stone-throwing culture,” he said.

Ruto was on a three day of tour of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

3 days ago

Top stories

Mudavadi says leaders seeking elective posts should be sincere, talk real issues

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on all leaders seeking various political seats in the...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says leaders coalescing around Raila keen to safeguard vested interests  

THIKA, Kenya, Nov 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans should  not be coerced to support particular candidates ahead of 2022 general...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo’s Ukambani political dominance tested as Raila, Ruto traverse turf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political stranglehold of the Lower Eastern region came under serious scrutiny on Friday after Deputy...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Yatani: Cabinet Secretaries are free to advance political interests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has defended Cabinet colleagues who have come under fierce criticism for picking sides in...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Obado heckled during Ruto tour in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya Nov 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was heckled in two instances in Homa Bay and Migori Counties Thursday when he accompanied...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA urges IEBC to penalize ODM for Kondele chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take action against...

1 week ago

Kenya

Raila to Ruto: You’re to blame for Kondele chaos, you provoked the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has downplayed Wednesday’s incident in Kondele where Deputy President William Ruto’s...

1 week ago