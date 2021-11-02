Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya marked the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists with a session organised the Media Council of Kenya at Crowne Plaza, Nairobi.

Fifth Estate

MCK’s Dinnah Ondari: Collaboration key in countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists

DINNAH ONDARI

Published

Every 2nd of November since 2013, the World commemorates the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI). This follows the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163 at its 68th session.

This year, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has set the theme to be “Countering threats of violence and crimes against Journalists to protect freedom of expression for all” The organization notes that Ending impunity for crimes against journalists is one of the most pressing issues to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens.

Global statistics (UNESCO) show that between 2006 and 2020, over 1,200 journalists were killed around the world, with close to 9 out of 10 cases of these killings remaining judicially unresolved which indicates an increasing cycle of violence as a result of weakening of the rule of law and of the judicial system.

While killings are the most extreme form of media censorship, journalists are also subjected to countless threats – ranging from kidnapping, torture and other physical attacks to harassment, particularly in the digital sphere. Threats of violence and attacks against journalists in particular create a climate of fear for media professionals, impeding the free circulation of information, opinions and ideas for all citizens.

Trends have shown that just like elsewhere in the world incidences in the East Africa represent a situation where threats of violence and attacks against journalists are not properly investigated which, too often, lead to more severe aggressions and murders. A recent study developed with the support of the Global Media Defence Fund showed that out of the 139 murders of media professionals in Latin America, half of them had received threats related to their work.

General elections especially pose serious challenges to journalists and media houses in the region. In the lead-up to the 2020 general elections in Tanzania for instance, the media regulator, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), suspended media outlets for election-related coverage and placed restrictions on online content critical of the government and least one journalist was detained, according to a report by Human rights Watch.

In Uganda similar violations were witnessed during the 2021 presidential elections when the government blocked access to social media and messaging apps.

As Kenya prepares to hold a general election in August in 2022, it may not be spared the experiences of its neighbours if there are not efforts to pre-empt threats against the media both internal and external.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2019, Kenya with the support of UNESCO set up a national Mechanism for safety and protection of journalists which provides for collaboration of various agencies including media organizations, security agencies and non-governmental organizations to deal with the issues of impunity against journalists through three pillars: Prevention, Protection and Prosecution.

However there have been gaps in terms of operationalization of the mechanism. One of the biggest challenges include but are not limited to lack of investigations of cases of impunity against journalists which results in non-prosecution of perpetrators or/and inaction against them.

According to statistics compiled by the Media Council of Kenya whose mandate includes promotion and protection of the rights and privileges of journalists, the number of violations continue to show a growing trend for the past three years. By October 2021, the Council had documented 55 cases of violations with security agencies leading as the sources of the threats. There were 92 and 56 violations documented in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Cases of assault against journalists remain high (17) followed by arrests(12) and threats (9).

In terms of response, one notable trend is that while many journalists report these cases to police, there is little effort to follow through the process in pursuit for justice either by victims to report or follow up their own cases coupled with weak support by duty bearers from newsroom manager/ employers, police and prosecutors. The Media Complaints Commission is mandated to arbitrate and adjudicate of media disputes.

However, the failure by parties in conflict to utilize this dispute resolution mechanism further jeopardizes chances of such disputes being resolved given the already existing challenges in the judicial system. Evidence of these challenges was manifested in 2020 when MCK petitioned the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the office of the Inspector General of police on the status over 19 pending cases that had been reported in various police stations countrywide.

Out of the 19, majority of them (8) had stalled as there has not been progress even though police said they were under investigations, in six (6) of the cases the parties in conflict agreed to reconcile while four (4) cases were closed. Only one has been ongoing in court.

It is therefore, essential to strengthen the investigations and prosecutions of threats of violence against journalists in order to prevent crimes against them. In addition, justice systems that vigorously investigate all threats of violence against journalists send a powerful message that society will not tolerate attacks against journalists and against the right to freedom of expression for all.

To that effect, a greater understanding of the threats of violence and attacks faced by journalists will assist in improving the quality of prevention and protection policies for media workers and journalists. In this regard, the strengthening of national protection mechanisms for journalists is essential to address this issue.

This year’s commemoration will also give focus to the safety of women journalists who are particularly impacted by threats and attacks, online and offline.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to UNESCO’s recent discussion paper, The Chilling: Global trends in online violence against women journalists, 73 percent of the women journalists surveyed said they had been threatened, intimidated and insulted online in connection with their work.

Coincidentally in Kenya the an MCK survey in 2020 on sexual harassment in the media environment showed that almost a similar percentage (72) percent of journalist , mostly women experienced the vice.

The author is the Manager Press Freedom, Safety and Advocacy, Media Council of Kenya

Twitter: @dinahondari

 

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Let’s all work towards ending Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

As we mark the 2021 International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists (IDEI) that is commemorated on November 2 every year, we must remind...

21 mins ago

Top stories

Kenya to be Africa’s voice on climate change at the UN Security Council, President Kenyatta says

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov 2—President Uhuru Kenyatta has told world leaders that Kenya will be a steadfast champion of the interests of African countries and...

4 hours ago

World

World leaders urged to ‘save humanity’ at climate summit

Glasgow (AFP), Nov 1 – Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Raila urges African countries to improve infrastructure to boost trade within the continent

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1-African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development Raila Odinga says poor infrastructure has been one of the most inhibiting factors in...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Jubilee party set to hold much awaited National Delegates Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The ruling Jubilee party is planning to hold the long awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC). The party’s Secretary General...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Major milestone as Nairobi County Govt signs law on SGBV crimes

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 1-Nairobi acting Governor Anne Kananu has assented into law the Nairobi City County Sexual and Gender Based Management and Control Bill of...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Third petition filed at PSC seeking removal of DPP Haji for abuse of office

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1-A third petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji from office has been filed at the...

21 hours ago

Top stories

With only Sh100, you can buy a cow at this year’s Jumia Black Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – With only Sh100, one will be able to buy a cow. Yes, a cow at this year’s Jumia Black...

21 hours ago