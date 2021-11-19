Connect with us

Chebukati (left) said the remarks by CJ Koome (right) were "unfortunate, misleading, untrue and unwelcomed especially because they were made by the Chief Justice who by law is destined to preside over Presidential Election Petition(s) in any event"/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Chebukati dismisses CJ Koome’s ‘uninformed remarks’ on poll readiness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has faulted Chief Justice Martha Koome over her remarks which questioned the preparedness of the national poll agency in handling and delivering a free, fair and credible General Election next year.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Chebukati said the remarks were “unfortunate, misleading, untrue and unwelcomed especially because they were made by the Chief Justice who by law is destined to preside over Presidential Election Petition(s) in any event”.

He expressed his concern that Koome’s uninformed remarks are likely to undermine the reputation and credibility of the Commission.

“The Commission is guided by its Strategic Plan and the Elections Operations Plan (EOP) in its mandate to deliver a transparent, efficient and impartial 2022 General Election and both documents were launched on 15th June 2021 in a function where the Chief Justice was the Chief Guest but was ably represented by the Chief Registrar Anne Amadi,” the Commission said.

In her address during the performance review workshop for Court of Appeal judges, Koome questioned the Commission’s preparedness in logistics and hiring of Returning Officers.

But Chebukati responded by stating that he has full confidence in the Commission officers who he asserted are well trained and have vast experience in election management.

He said IEBC officers will be assisted by temporary poll officials who will be recruited and adequately trained between the months of March and June 2022, in line with the EOP.

