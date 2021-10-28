Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice Martha Koome said the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled the justice sector to be innovative in its response to ensure that all Kenyans continued to access justice/Judiciary Media Service

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome leads Council on Administration of Justice in unveiling roadmap to reforms

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has launched its 2021-2026 Strategic Plan which strengthens its coordinating mechanisms for improved access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups.

The Plan will enhance criminal justice sector reforms, support Court Users’ Committees to coordinate administration of justice at the local level, establish partnerships and stakeholder engagement mechanisms and establish a Roadmap to institutionalize the NCAJ as a statutory agency.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Justice, Martha Koome, who chairs the NCAJ, pointed out that the launch of the Strategic Plan coincided with the tenth anniversary of the Council.

“Among the notable achievements of the previous decade include strengthening of Court Users’ Committees, leveraging of technology, increasing access to justice for children, decongesting places of detention, addressing administrative bottlenecks in management of traffic matters, coordinated multi agency response to illicit trade and rapid response to COVID-19,” the Chief Justice elaborated.

In the coming years, NCAJ aims to enhance criminal justice reforms, adopt an approach to justice that is sensitive to the special needs of children and other vulnerable groups, strengthen Court Users’ Committees and invest in a monitoring and evaluation framework that provides accurate information on issues within the justice sector.

NCAJ is established under Section 34 of the Judicial Service Act and has the mandate to ensure a coordinated, efficient, effective, and consultative approach in the administration and reforms of the justice system.

Chief Justice Koome said the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled the justice sector to be innovative in its response to ensure that all Kenyans continued to access justice.

“This period has underscored the importance of a collaborative approach. It is important that this momentum is maintained,” Chief Justice Koome added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Strategic Plan recognises that all agencies in the justice sector have distinct mandates and underscores that the justice chain can only operate at optimum efficiency and effectiveness through sustained collaboration and strengthened capacity.

During the meeting, NCAJ launched several publications on Guidelines on Sexual Gender-Based Violence Case management, Protection and Care Form, Children Court Practice Directions, Standard Operating Procedures on Child Protection Units, Policy on Continuous Professional Development and the Curriculum on Child Care.

Also showcased was the Protection-Protection officers and Facilitation Manual, Status Report on Children in the Justice System in Kenya, Law and Practice Guidelines on Arrest and Conditions of Pre-trial Detention in Kenya, Law and practice Guidelines on the Management of Petty Offenders, and The Fair Trial Guide and Check list.

In addition, NCAJ unveiled the Report on the Status of Persons with Mental illness in the Criminal Justice System, The Report on the Status of Intersex Persons in the Criminal Justice System and the Baseline Survey on State Regulated Offences.

“These publications add to the body of knowledge and provide a rich reference to all actors in the sector,” Chief Justice Koome added.

Speaking at the event the European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger said the NCAJ’s Strategic Plan was an exemplary of commitment to change, improved service delivery and justice reform.

“This change initiative is directly linked to the Agenda 2030 and the sixteenth Sustainable Development Goal on the promotion of peace, justice and strong institutions.”

She however said the work was far from over.

“What lies ahead is a road more arduous, more trying, more difficult. It is the path to the full implementation of the reform priorities articulated in this plan.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said the European Union was proud to have supported the NCAJ’s transformative vision through the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) and remains committed to strengthen the NCAJ in its mandate.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

CJ Koome to chair multi-agency forum on election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25- The Government has formed a multi-agency forum with a special technical team that will guide electoral stakeholders on the road...

3 days ago

Kenya

CJ Koome commits to formulate child friendly judicial policies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7- Chief Justice Martha Koome now says that the Judiciary will continue to formulate judicial policies that are child-friendly in order...

October 7, 2021

MEDIATION

CJ Koome urges out of court settlement of succession disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Saturday urged the use of court annexed mediation in settling succession disputes, even as...

September 18, 2021

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome assures civil society actors of speedy conclusion of cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured the members of the civil society that the judiciary is committed to speedy...

September 17, 2021

SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

Judiciary to monitor case files in proposed registry reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – Chief Justice of the High Court Martha Koome has said that the judiciary will embark on the process to...

September 16, 2021

SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

CJ Koome to unveil social transformation agenda on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Chief Justice Martha Koome will launch her Vision for the Judiciary at the Supreme Court Building on Thursday morning....

September 15, 2021

Kenya

CJ Martha Koome urges lawyers to uphold ethical standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep14-Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged lawyers to always adhere to proper ethical conduct, particularly when having financial dealings with their clients....

September 13, 2021

COURT FEES

Report on increased court fees misleading, says CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – An article in the press suggesting that the Judiciary has increased fees for filing cases is inaccurate, Chief Justice...

September 9, 2021