Kenya records 269 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12- The Ministry of Health has reported 269 new COVID-19 infections raising the total caseload to 243,725.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from a sample size of 3, 872.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 6.9 percent by September 12.

Kagwe said 1,600 people were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 141 in the Intensive Care Unit.

He said 4 people succumbed to the virus pushing fatalities to 4,906 since March 2020 when the virus was first detected in the country.

960 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 232,918.

By September 12, over 3 million people had been vaccinated including 827, 964 who are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans against being lured to pay for jabs after reports of that some unscrupulous persons had begun offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a fee. The ministry, in a statement issued to newsrooms, clarified that the single-shot vaccine had not been deployed until Thursday hence any persons who may have been offered the J&J shot prior to the said date was duped.

The vaccines are being deployed to authorized public and private health centers across the country.

Kenya has deployed AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Sinopharm from China and Pfizer from the US in the coming days.