The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said prevailing differences which have come out in the open could trickle-down throughout the country and trigger chaos/CFM – Bruhan Makong

MEDIATION

Catholic Bishops offer to mediate Uhuru-Ruto talks to avert chaos

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Catholic Bishops have offered to mediate talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto as the two leaders increasingly drift apart shunning joint public appearances.

Ruto has been missing in key government meetings including recently a bilateral session between Kenya and Estonia at State House Nairobi where President Kenyatta was joined by several Cabinet Secretaries for official talks with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

“We are deeply concerned that if this open disagreement between the President and the Deputy President is taken up by their supporters, the trickle-down effect it could generate across the Country will be dire to even contemplate,” 23 bishops meeting in Nairobi under the banner of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) told news reporters on Wednesday.

“In a young democracy like ours, it is important that there is unity among the top leaders as this gives confidence to the people,” the bishops who included Archbishops Anthony Muheria and Philip Anyolo said.

More to follow…

