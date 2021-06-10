Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The government has committed to ensure 500,000 houses are constructed by end of 2022 as part of the affordable housing project.

business

Treasury allocates Sh13.9bn for affordable housing project

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10-The National Treasury has allocated Sh13.9 billion for the affordable housing project for the financial year 2021/2022.

Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while presenting the new spending plan said the funds will help in addressing the housing challenge, particularly in urban areas.

“The urban area has continued to face the housing problem and to ensure the success of this initiative, I have proposed an allocation of Sh13.9 billion for the affordable housing project,” said Yatani.

Of the proposed allocation, Sh3.5 billion will go to the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, Sh8.2 billion for construction of affordable housing units, Sh500 million for social housing units.

“ The proposed allocations include Sh7 billion to Kenya Affordable Housing Project Sh500 million construction of Social Housing Units; Sh3.5 billion to Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project – Phase II; Sh750.0 million for the Housing Units for National Po-lice and Kenya Prisons; and Sh1.0 billion for construction of markets,” he added.

The sector has come under sharp criticism for failing to put in place proper measures to deliver the 500,000 housing units by 2022 as promised by President’s Uhuru Kenyatta despite massive funds allocations.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Security agencies allocated Sh294.5b in 2021-22 budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The National Treasury on Thursday allocated a whooping Sh294.5 billion to the country’s security agencies, in the budget estimates...

7 mins ago

Headlines

Govt goes after gamblers’ jugular with 20pc new tax

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 –  The government has re-introduced a 20 percent tax on all winnings, in what is likely to deal a blow...

17 mins ago

business

Yatani and the magic budget briefcase

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani walked into the National Assembly Thursday afternoon to read a budget that many analysts...

24 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya’s debt sustainable, CS Yatani says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has assured that the country’s debt is sustainable, following concerns of massive borrowing....

43 mins ago

County News

Yatani directs govt agencies and counties to clear verified pending bills by June 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Government agencies and counties have been directed to clear all verified pending bills by the end of June. In...

50 mins ago

Fifth Estate

End AIDS: let’s get this done!

Public health has dominated the world’s headlines for more than a year. The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s lives and livelihoods...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Mukhisa Kituyi in hot soup over assault claims by a woman in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10- Presidential hopeful Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi is in hot soup following claims that he assaulted a woman in Mombasa. The claim...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

China urges U.S. to stop promoting bill exaggerating “China threat” rhetoric

BEIJING, China, June 10-  China on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting a bill that exaggerates “China threat” rhetoric and advocates strategic...

4 hours ago