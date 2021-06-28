Kenya records 287 new COVID-19 cases with 10.06 infection rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 182,884.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the additional cases were confirmed from a sample size of 2,699 tested at the weekend.

The positivity rate stood at 10.6 percent.

The counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kisii, Siaya and Homa Bay recorded the highest cases at 95, 56, 35, 17 and 17 respectively.

The Ministry also said there were 17 late death reports from health facilities that raised fatalities in the country to 3,612.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease increased to 124,588 after 152 patients were cleared.

1,293,004 vaccines had been administered as of June 28, 2021.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 28.9 per cent with majority being males at 56 per cent while females are at 44 per cent,” the Ministry said.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stood at 1.11 percent.