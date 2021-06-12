Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 5 mln mark: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, June 12 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,011,502 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in an update.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 134,239 while 4,504,296 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,730,106 while northern African country Morocco reported 523,165 cases as of Saturday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.