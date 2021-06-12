Connect with us

Paramedics load a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 into an isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system at his home in Pretoria, South Africa

Capital Health

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 5 mln mark: Africa CDC

Published

ADDIS ABABA, June 12 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,011,502 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in an update.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 134,239 while 4,504,296 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,730,106 while northern African country Morocco reported 523,165 cases as of Saturday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

World

Algeria elects parliament amid ‘repression’ of protest movement

Algiers (AFP), Jun 12 – Algeria voted Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by a crackdown on a long-running protest movement that has campaigned...

18 mins ago

Corona Virus

18 more dead from COVID as positivity rate reported at 7.2pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Kenya recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising fatalities to 3,396. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 957 patients were...

24 mins ago

World

G7 leaders take on China and plan to stop new pandemics

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 12 – The G7 on Saturday unveiled US-led plans to counter China in infrastructure funding for poorer nations,...

42 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Pillars of an effective tax system

By Dr Mohamed Omar The Kenyan constitution envisaged a participatory approach to policy-making where public policy, including fiscal policy, is developed with the participation...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kisii closes churches over rise in COVID-19 infections

KISII, Kenya June 12 – Kisii County Government has ordered the closure of churches in Nyaribari Chache Subcounty due to the high rate of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

36 shortlisted for IEBC Commissioners posts

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has shortlisted 36 candidates who will now battle it out...

5 hours ago

Headlines

 India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Kenya to bolster ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12-India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday for a series of meetings to strengthen bilateral relations. Jaishankar was...

5 hours ago

World

Whale of a tale: US fisherman says swallowed by humpback

New York (AFP), Jun 12 – It sounds like a real-life take on “Pinocchio” — a US lobster fisherman says he was scooped into...

5 hours ago