From left: James Orengo (Siaya Senator), Charity Ngilu (Kitui Governor), Raila Odinga (ODM leader) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega Governor) after a meeting on May 10, 2021.

Raila meets Orengo, Oparanya to end open defiance in ODM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya may 10 – ODM leader Raila Odinga met Senator James Orengo and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Monday in a move to end open defiance in his party ahead of the crucial vote in the Senate for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Lawyer Orengo is Odinga’s closest ally who has stuck with him for years, but is lately seen to revolt after opposing the party’s position on the proposed 70 new constituencies.

On the other hand, Oparanya, seen as Odinga kingpin in Western Kenya has set his eyes on the presidency and left tongues wagging when he met Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga tweeted Monday that he had a brunch with Orengo, Oparanya and Kitui Governor charity Ngilu but no further details of the talks were provided.

The meeting comes days aft ODM kicked out Rarieda Otiende Amolo from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for opposing the party’s position on BBI.

