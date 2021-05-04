Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo/FILE/OJWANG JOE

BBI

ODM ejects Otiende Amollo from JLAC in purge on dissidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The ODM Party removed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo from the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday and replaced him with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang, in a move seen as an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya confirmed the removal of Amollo on Tuesday in the latest raft of changes that also affected other lawmakers across the party and were sanctioned by the House Selection Committee.

The removal of Amollo who until his exit was the vice chair of the JLAC which prepared the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 also known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report followed his criticism on the Bill which is currently being debated before the House.

The first term lawmaker has been poking holes into the Bill questioning the constitutionality of the creation of the 70 new constituencies under the Bill.

“The vicissitudes of politics. So, the schemers want me out of JLAC. I will take it in grace and stride,” Amollo had tweeted hours before his removal was made official.

A section of ODM legislators had accused Amollo of not toeing the party line and undermining the party leader Raila Odinga by speaking against the Bill.

ODM had instructed members to support the Bill in its entirety and leave its fate to be decided by Kenyans in a national referendum.

The first term MP who is also a constitutional lawyer together with Siaya Senator James Orengo have been critical of the BBI Bill though it remains unclear if the ODM leadership will also take action against the latter who is also the Senate Minority Leader.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Orengo also raised weighty constitutional issues that he said should first be addressed before the Bill can be subjected to a vote by the bicameral Parliament and the subsequent onward transmission to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ruled out further amendments to the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 by members citing it as a popular initiative. 

In an elaborate ruling that was triggered by concerns raised by members that touched on the constitutionality of the Bill, Muturi said that amending the Bill would negate the popular will of the people in directly amending the Constitution. 

“I am of the considered opinion that any attempt to amend the provisions of the Bill directly negates the popular nature of the Bill and the exercise of the sovereign will of its promoters who have collected more than one million signatures of registered voters in its support and ostensibly convinced a majority of the county assemblies to approve without alteration,” he stated on Tuesday.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is yet to rule on the position that should be taken by the House on whether members can amend the Bill after a section of Senators raised concerns that the Bill had unconstitutional provisions.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

24 COVID deaths in Kenya As 345 new cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 24 COVID-related deaths, raising cumulative fatalities to 2,804. According to Health Cabinet Secretary...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, Tanzania agree to ease trade, border barriers

NAIROBI, Kenya May – Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to eliminate barriers hindering the smooth flow of trade and people between the two East...

2 hours ago

Africa

Tigray war rips thousands of children from parents: charity

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 4 – Ethiopia’s Tigray war has separated thousands of children from their parents, and many now face “dire” and dangerous conditions...

4 hours ago

BBI

Speaker Muturi rules out any amendments to the BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out further amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 also known as...

4 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Tanzania to deepen bilateral relations after Uhuru, Suluhu meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday agreed to deepen bilateral relations, after a tense period under the leadership of former President,...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people

Berlin, Germany, May 4 – People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction...

5 hours ago