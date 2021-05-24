National COVID infection rate slows to 5.7pc with 111 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The national coronavirus infection rate slowed to 5.7 per cent on Monday after the Ministry of Health reported 111 cases within 24 hours.

The newly confirmed cases raised to 168,543, the total number of cases reported since March 2020.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 1,086 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,770 patients were under the home based care.

He said 121 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 25 of whom were on ventilator support and 68 on supplemental oxygen.

The total number of recoveries stood at 114,679 with total virus-linked deaths at 3,073.