Kenya’s covid positivity rate shoots up to 10pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate exceeded the week-long average rate of 8 percent Tuesday after 382 more people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 3,719.

The 10.3 percent rate was, however, slightly above the five percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Total confirmed positive cases rose to 168,925 out of the 1,787,093 cumulative tests conducted since mrch 2020 when the disease was first confirmed in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement shared to newsrooms also said 14 late deaths were reported over aperiod of 24 hours raising the fatality toll to 3,087.

Kagwe said 957,804 patients had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide by May 25.