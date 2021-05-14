Connect with us

Kenya experienced the third wave of COVID in February 2021 to May 2021./FILE.

Capital Health

Kenya records 8 COVID deaths and 392 new infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya has reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths with 7 being late death raising fatalities to 2,976.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,040 other patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country among them 118 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said 23 were on ventilatory support, 74 on supplemental oxygen and 21 were under observation.

Kagwe said 392 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,668 raising the total caseload in the coutry to 165,112.

Of the new cases, 383 were Kenyans while 9 were foreigners comprising 237 males and 155 females.

Country’s positivity rate stood at 10.7 percent.

184 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease among them 152 from Home Based Care and 32 from various hospitals across the country.

Total recoveries stood at 113,432 by May 14.

Kagwe said 933,436 people had been vaccinated against the virus among them 284, 411 persons aged 58 years and above, 162,396 health workers, 146, 538 teachers , 79,906 security officers and 261, 185 others.

Kenyais administering the Astrazenecca vaccine after acquiring 1.02 dozes through the covax facility.

Kagwe this week said the government was planning ti acquire 30 million more dosses for the Johnson & Johnson targeting more than 60 per cent of the adult population.

