24 COVID deaths in Kenya As 345 new cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 24 COVID-related deaths, raising cumulative fatalities to 2,804.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, one of the deaths had been documented within a period of 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates while 8 were late reporting from facility audits.

Kagwe at he same time said 345 patients had tested positive for the disease from 6,686 samples tested bringing the disease’ positivity rate to 5.2 per cent.

“Total confirmed cases are now 160,904 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,688,106,” said Kagwe.

Total recoveries from the disease stood at 109,217 after 140 patients recovered.

Kagwe said 1,230 COVID patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 6,654 are on home based care.

“154 patients are at the Intensive Care Unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

Kenya had vaccinated 894,076 people against the virus by May 4, Kagwe said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday lifted the partial lock down that had been imposed on five counties namely Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu following a significant reduction of infections in the country.

The Head of State said the re-opening of schools scheduled for next week will proceed. He also lifted the ban on eating from hotels and restaurants as well as allowed bars to open until 7pm.