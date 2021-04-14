Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate slows to 13pc, 3 deaths reported in 24 hours

Three deaths were also reported over the same period while 23 others picked from audited data filed in March raising the country’s death toll to 2,420.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The country’s COVID positivity rate slowed down to 13 per cent on Wednesday with 961 cases reported from 7,529 samples analysed within 24 hours.

Three deaths were also reported over the same period while 23  others picked from audited data filed in March raising the country’s death toll to 2,420.

The country’s recovery  toll rose to 100,245 after 665  more patients recovered including 528 people who were under home based care.

There were 1,623 patients admitted in various hospitals countrywide while 5,565 patients were under home based isolation and care. 

The health ministry said 269 patients were in in the Intensive Care Unit including 47 who were on ventilatory support, 127 on ventilatory support and 50 on observation. 

A total of 569,244 people had been vaccinated countrywide as of Wednesday. 

Those vaccinated included 127,451 health workers, 45,968 security workers, 84,016 teachers and 311,809 members of the public. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

7 years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missing

Lagos, Nigeria, April 14 – Seven years after hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists in Chibok, northeast Nigeria, more than 100 are...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

China welcomes U.S. companies’ participation in modernization process: premier

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China welcomes the active participation of companies from the United States...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Koome tasked to explain an after hours poll-related ruling in 2017

Justice David Manjanja, a commissioner, raised the issue noting Koome was part of the bench that heard and determined a case overturning a High...

5 hours ago

County News

CoG says Sh19.8bn remitted by Treasury, Sh66bn outstanding

The Council of Governors on Wednesday however said Sh66 billion for the months of January, February and March was still outstanding.

5 hours ago

County News

Prevailing virus containment measures to remain in force until May 29

The order applies to both disease infected areas where the curfew runs from 8pm to 4am and the rest of the country where the...

6 hours ago

Africa

Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years: state media

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 14 – Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a controversial law extending his mandate for another two years, despite threats of...

8 hours ago

Corona Virus

Runyenjes Law courts closed temporarily after 8 COVID cases reported

Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu on Wednesday said urgent matters for Runyenjes Law Courts shall be handled at Embu and Kerugoya Law Courts.

9 hours ago

Africa

African Union wants five vaccine-making centres on continent

Nairobi, Kenya, April 14 – The African Union on Tuesday announced the launch of a  partnership to manufacture vaccines at five research centres to be...

9 hours ago