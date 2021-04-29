COVID positivity rate at 10pc with 495 reported cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 10 per cent on Thursday with 495 report s cases from 4,929 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 19 people had succumbed to the disease raising the COVID death toll to 2,707.

None of the reported deaths occurred within 24 hours lapsing on Thursday.

Kagwe said a total of 1,250 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities while 6,822 patients were on home-based care.

“191 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 129 supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation,” he said.

On the ongoing vaccination exercise, the Ministry of Health said 865,897 people had received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, including 502,893 aged 58 years and above.

Nairobi lead the top five counties with the highest number of vaccinated persons at 264,490 followed by Nakuru with 58,359, Kiambu (45,403), Uasin Gishu (41,037) and Nyeri with 33,706.

Kenya on Wednesday announced the suspension of flights to and from India following a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

India had been reporting over 300,000 COVID cases daily, with over 2,000 deaths in the recent weeks, a situation that overwhelmed the country’s health care system and crematoriums.