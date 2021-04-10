Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Biden Administration

China opposes addition of 7 companies to US export-control list: MOC

Published

BEIJING, China, April 10– China is opposed to the United States including seven Chinese supercomputing entities in its “entity list” for export controls, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.

Employing excuses such as “national security” or “military modernization efforts,” the United States has repeatedly abused export-control measures and its state power to oppress companies and institutions in other countries, the spokesperson said.

Such moves have caused severe damage to the international economic and trade order, and have posed a grave threat to the security of global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson, adding that they bring no benefit to China, the United States or the world at large.

“China urges the United States to stop its wrongdoing immediately, and it will take any measures necessary to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the spokesperson said

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News