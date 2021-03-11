Connect with us

The second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

World

More jobs to spur China’s economic growth: premier

Published

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — An expansion in employment as a result of steady economic recovery will further promote sound growth of China’s economy, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Employment is the foundation of people’s well-being and development as well as a source of wealth, Li said at a press conference after the closing of the annual national legislative session in Beijing.

China still faces mounting pressures in boosting employment this year, as about 14 million urban people will enter the labor market, including a record 9.09 million college graduates, and over 270 million migrant workers also need job opportunities, Li said.

The country will continue with the job-first policy this year and take more measures to stabilize and boost employment, the premier said.

China aims to create no less than 11 million new urban jobs in 2021, Li said. 

