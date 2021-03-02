Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has acquired COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country on March 2, 2021.

Capital Health

Kenya to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country on Tuesday night, marking a new phase in tackling the pandemic that had infected 106,470 by Tuesday.

The disease had also killed 1,863 people by March 2.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was expected to lead ministry officials in receiving the 1 million doses when they land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at midnight.

Officials said the vaccines will be moved to the ministry’s Athi River central stores for distribution, with the first person expected to receive the vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday.

About 16 million people will be vaccinated by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

“Kenyans must be careful even when the vaccine arrives since the world does not currently have enough for everyone,” the CS said during his visit to Nyeri County on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases that were recorded from a sample size of 5,550 pushing total caseload to 106, 470 on a day that vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is still implementing a night curfew from 10pm to 4am expected t be lifted on March 12.

Other restrictions like a ban on large gatherings is violated with impunity, with top politicians including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy Wiliam Ruto and others holding huge rallies where the social distancing rule and masks are not observed.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KNEC issues details of Grade 4 assessment for CBC curriculum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released details of the 2020 Grade 4 assessments that will form 20 percent...

23 mins ago

County News

Glowing tributes as Juja MP Munyua Waititu is buried

[Additional reporting by Davis Ayega]. JUJA, Kenya Mar 2—President Uhuru Kenyatta was among dozens of leaders who attended the burial service of Juja MP...

3 hours ago

BBI

Elgeyo Marakwet third to reject BBI Bill that so far has support from over 40 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday became the third County after Baringo and Nandi to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...

3 hours ago

Africa

Surging Nigeria violence sends thousands fleeing to Niger: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, March 1 – The United Nations warned Tuesday that bloodshed in northwestern Nigeria was fuelling an exodus into neighbouring Niger, where violence was...

3 hours ago

Africa

Mozambique forces, jihadists committing ‘war crimes’: Amnesty

Johannesburg, South Africa, March 1 – Jihadists, government forces and a “private militia” backing the authorities have indiscriminantly killed hundreds of civilians in troubled northeastern...

4 hours ago

County News

Nyeri tycoon, 4 others charged with murder of his son

NYERI, Kenya Mar 2 – Nyeri tycoon accused of hiring hitmen to kill his son over a domestic quarrel has been charged with murder....

4 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria receives 4 million Covax vaccines

ABUJA, Nigeria Mar 2 – A shipment of 3.94 million coronavirus jabs arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, making Africa’s most populous nation the world’s...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

More than 400 acts of violence against Covid health workers in 2020: report

Washington, United States, March 2 – Insults, beatings, arrests — health workers battling the coronavirus were subjected to more than 400 acts of violence related...

7 hours ago