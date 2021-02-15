MP Osoro, who fought with Arati, arrested from Nyachae’s funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KSII, Kenya feb 15 – South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was arrested Monday, following claims he planned to disrupt the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

Osoro’s arrest followed that of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who was picked up by police as he waited to receive Deputy President William Ruto whose helicopter was scheduled to land at Kisii High School.

“I don’t know why they have arrested me, but since Maangi was also arrested your gues is as good as mine,” Osoro told reporters at Kisii Police Station.

But police sources said the two were arrested following reports they were planning to disrupt the funeral service that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among others.

