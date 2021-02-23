Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has acquired COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country by the end of February.

Capital Health

Kenya records 10 COVID deaths, the highest in months

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Kenya recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, after weeks of low fatalities and new infections.

Tuesday’s deaths raised total fatalities in the country so far to 1,837.

The statistics released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 132 new infections were detected from 3,35 samples tested since Monday raising cases in the country to 105,500.

Kenya had carried out 1,273,281 COVID-19 tests since March 2020 when the first case was detected in the country.

Kagwe said 39 more patients had recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 85, 665.

Kenya hopes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the end of February with the initial 1 million vaccinations targeted at frontline health workers and security forces.

The government has since assured that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities, with arrivals expected from next week.

About 16 million people will be vaccinated by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 later in February when the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the Ministry will also come up with a mechanism of regulating the vaccine cost in private health facilities.

“The vaccine will be free in public facilities, there are discussions to ensure there will be a mechanism of regulating cost at the private sector,” said Mwangangi Friday, during a virtual session with medics ahead of the vaccine roll out once it arrives later February.

Mwangangi said the vaccine will be administered voluntarily, with plans to intensify public sensitization.

“As an individual, I will be on the front-line to receive the vaccine, there will be no victimization and the vaccine will be given to those willing,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

S.Africa’s Zuma arms deal corruption case to heard in May

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Feb 23 – South Africa’s scandal-tainted former president Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales, accused of graft in a case...

16 seconds ago

BBI

Mt Kenya counties dance to BBI reggae in overwhelming vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Despite earlier warnings by a section of leaders that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in the Mount...

49 mins ago

Biden Administration

Biden, Trudeau go online for US-Canada bilateral

Washington, United States, Feb 23 – President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out a “roadmap” for rebuilding US-Canada relations Tuesday...

2 hours ago

World

Demos planned in Georgia after opposition leader arrested

Tbilisi, Georgia, Feb 23 – Opposition parties called for major demonstrations in Georgia Tuesday after a leading political figure was arrested in an early...

3 hours ago

World

Facebook to restore Australia news, pay media companies

Sydney, Australia, Feb 23 – Facebook said Tuesday it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news and pay local media companies for content,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru, Ruto lead Kenyans in mourning Juja MP Munyua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday led the nation in mourning the death of Juja Member of Parliament the late Francis...

3 hours ago

World

US in mourning over 500,000 Covid deaths, UK sees hope

Washington, United States, Feb 23 – President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half mast Monday after the United States crossed the “heartbreaking” milestone...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Following Xi-Biden call, anticipation mounts on improved China-U.S. ties

BEIJING, China, Feb 23 – Following the telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Feb. 11 ahead of...

4 hours ago