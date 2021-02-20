Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally in Kabarnet, Baringo County on February 20, 2021.

BBI

DP Ruto warns of plot to push him out of government

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Deputy President William Ruto says he is aware of a plot to push him out of the Jubilee government in the escalating breakdown of the bromance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Although he did not elaborate further on the alleged plot, Ruto castigated the move, telling his supporters in Baringo on Saturday that he will not be forced out of a government he formed with the President.

The Deputy President said he will not allow outsiders, in an apparent reference to President Kenyatta’s handshake partner Raila Odinga, who enjoys all the trappings of power, to push him into the edge of the Jubilee administration yet they did not play any role in forming it.

“At this time, there are people plotting of pushing me out of the Jubilee Government. When we formed this government, President Kenyatta was with me or with the political conmen that are with him?” he asked a charged crowd of Kabarnet residents in Baringo County on Saturday where he addressed a rally after presiding over the opening of St Joseph the Worker Parish, Kituro Church.

Signs that all is not well in the Jubilee administration became clear on Thursday when he was conspicuously missing from a meeting convened by President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi with Cabinet Secretaries, Cabinet Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from all government ministries.

President Kenyatta recently asked him to resign instead of criticizing the government from within, in which he responded saying he is in government to the end as the elected Deputy President.

The Deputy President also defended his hustler nation narrative, explaining that it is aimed at changing Kenya’s economic model to a bottom-up approach to benefit the majority at the base of the pyramid.

“The forthcoming election will be historic since it will end the politics of tribalism,” the Deputy President said, “I am seeking leadership because I want to empower the hustlers of this country. The economy must start from down going up and not up going down.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also criticized government security agencies for what he described as intimidation of his staunch supporters following the arrest of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and other leaders loyal to him during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

“When did it become a crime to be a friend of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, who is also a friend to the President of the Republic of Kenya?” he posed.

“Every politician should lay their own plan without involving police. Let them stop using the criminal justice system to advance the politics of this country,” he said.

During his address, the Deputy President avoided the heated debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) instead opting to root for his 2020 presidential bid.

While he is yet to outrightly reject or support the initiative, he recently said major gains have been made on contentious issues.

Both the President and Odinga have heightened campaigns for the initiative, saying it will unite the country and ensure equitable distribution of resources across the country but Ruto says the priority is misplaced.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Six people shot with live rounds at Myanmar anti-coup protest

Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 20 – A raid on a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city turned violent Saturday when police and soldiers fired live rounds and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo and Ngilu convene meeting to push for BBI approval in Lower Eastern

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 20 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu have urged county assemblies in Ukambani to pass the Building...

3 hours ago

World

Rallies mourn anti-coup protester death as US urges Myanmar junta to yield power

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 20 – Demonstrators gathered across Yangon Saturday to mourn the death of an anti-coup protester, as Washington urged the leaders of...

3 hours ago

World

Floods cripple Indonesia’s capital

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 20 – Whole neighbourhoods of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and dozens of major roads were flooded on Saturday after torrential rains pounded...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Caucus Proposes Reforms To Check Rising National Debt

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – The Parliamentary Caucus on Economy and Business has proposed a raft of radical reforms to inject fiscal discipline into...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Community health workers key to provision of Healthcare to vulnerable groups, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said community health workers play a crucial role in the health sector as they...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI arrests 3 suspects in murder of Egerton University student

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Three suspects accused of killing a 22-year-old Egerton University student and dumping her body in River Subuku in Njoro, Nakuru...

4 hours ago

Africa

IGAD calls for de-escalation of violence in Somalia amid election stand-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc, has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between various political...

4 hours ago