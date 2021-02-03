3 charged with trading counterfeit HIV test kits exported to Guyana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Three business people accused of dealing in counterfeit HIV test kits some of which were exported abroad through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been charged with contravention of medical statutes.

The three who were freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail each after an appearance before a Nairobi court on Monday are said to have exported the kits to Guyana in South America.

Erick Mwangi, Jones Olouch and Robert Njoya were accused that jointly with others not before court, they sold counterfeit Uni Gold HIV test kits to unsuspecting customers.

They allegedly committed the offence between September 24, 2019 and December 21, 2020 within Nairobi County.

Mwangi was charged separately with exporting 400 packets of counterfeit Uni gold HIV test kits to Guyana, South America, valued at Sh800,000 on December 30, 2019 though JKIA.

He was further accused of handling and exporting the 400 packets of HIV test kits.

Njoya was also accused of being in possession of five packets of the HIV test kits expiring on December 5, 2020 valued at Sh12,500. Prosecution told the court the said packets were found in his possession on December 22, 2020.

The prosecutor told the court the suspect was the proprietor of Intercare Agencies located at Donholm shopping center along Duruma road in Nairobi.

The matter brought before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku will be mentioned on February 22.