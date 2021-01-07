Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

MoH reports 6.2pc COVID-19 positivity rate, 8 virus-triggered deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a 6.2 COVID-19 positivity rate after 335 of the 5,424 samples screened within 24 hours tested positive for the coronavirus raising the cumulative cases reported in the country since March 14 to 97,733. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through an emailed statement, also indicated eight patients had succumbed to COVID-19 over the same period raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,702. 

He said that 536 COVID-19 patients had been admitted by various health facilities countrywide while another 2,498 are under home-based isolation and care. 

Out of the 340 patients who had recovered from the disease, 79 were discharged from various hospitals while another 260 were under home-based care. 

Eighteen of the patients who are in the Intensive Care Unit were reported to be on ventilatory support while nine others were on supplemental oxygen. Two other patients were reported to be on observation. 

Another ten patients who were in the general wards were also on supplemental oxygen. 

Nairobi reported the highest caseload at 102, twice as much the cases documented in Meru and Makueni, the two counties having posted 46 and 40 cases each.

Nyeri and Kajiado followed with 19 and 14 cases each while Embu, Mombasa, Kiambu had 13,12 and 11 cases respectively.

Nakuru, Migori, Nyandarua and Busia reported nine cases each followed by Samburu (8), Kirinyaga (6), Machakos (5) , Kitui(4), Turkana (4), Laikipia (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Siaya(3) and Kilifi (2).

Marsabit, Narok, Murang’a and Taita Taveta counties reported a single case each.

