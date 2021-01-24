Connect with us

Respondents in Rift Valley, Nairobi and Western regions were the least satisfied with the government’s running of the economy in 2020/FILE

65pc of respondents in end-year poll say govt mismanaged economy in 2020

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – An end-year study by Infotrak has linked harsh living conditions witnessed in 2020 to the mismanagement of the country’s economy by by the government.

Sixty-five per cent of 800 respondents interviewed between December 27 and December 29 said government did not do a good job running the economy.

Respondents in Rift Valley, Nairobi and Western regions were the least satisfied with the government’s running of the economy in 2020.

The National Treasury had revised Kenya’s growth forecast for 2020 to 0.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent owing to the negative impact of the COVID-19 on families, businesses and economic activities.

Infotrak’s survey however revealed that 42 per cent of the respondents were hopeful that the government will do better in 2021.

Another 61 per cent of the respondents expressed optimism that 2021 will be a better year compared to 2020 with 27 per cent of the respondents believing the economy will improve.

According to the pollster, getting a vaccine, improved finances, new job opportunities and expansion of business were amongst the reasons majority of the respondents were optimistic for better performance in 2021.

“Optimism that the Government will do a good job with the economy is highest in North Eastern at 65percent and Coast at 54percent,” the report indicated.  

The pollster conducted interviews in all the eight regions in the country and 24 counties which represent half of the 47 counties.

The findings come at a time when the World Bank has forecast Kenya’s economy will rebound at 6.9 per cent in 2021.

According to the global lender, Kenya’s rebound is expected to be slightly stronger, although below historical averages, among agricultural commodity exports.

