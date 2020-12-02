Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Europeans could begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 'before the end of 2020', the companies said

Capital Health

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from ‘next week’

Published

London, United Kingdom, Dec 2 – Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use as it announced a rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s drug from next week. 

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use,” the department of health said in a statement.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week,” the statement said. Priority groups will include care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

After months of “rigorous” clinical trials and thorough analysis of the data, the MHRA “concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness”, the statement added.

“To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS (National Health Service) to do its work without being overwhelmed.”

Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla said it was a “historic moment in the fight against Covid-19”. 

“This authorisation is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” he said.

Pfizer and BioNTech added that they expected further regulatory decisions from other countries “in the coming days and weeks”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The announcement came as England exited a month-long coronavirus lockdown, but most of the country remained under restrictions as a new regional system for cutting infection rates kicked in.

The four-week lockdown, which began in November, was imposed to stop surging rates of infection, ease pressure on health services, and to allow families to gather for Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Covid survivor, succeeded in winning a vote on the measures in parliament late Tuesday, despite significant opposition within his own Conservative ranks.

“All we need to do now is to hold our nerve until these vaccines are indeed in our grasp and indeed being injected into our arms,” he told lawmakers before the vote.

Until then “we cannot afford to relax, especially during the cold months of winter”, he warned.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China’s #MeToo movement gets its moment in court

Beijing, China, Dec 2 – A sexual harassment case against a powerful Chinese media figure began in Beijing on Wednesday, with his accuser calling...

18 mins ago

Corona Virus

Covid-19 wrecked 2020. Will 2021 be different?

Paris, France, Dec 2 – 2020 was a year turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus. But with the prospect of several vaccines coming online...

45 mins ago

Capital Health

Govt has 21 days to remit Sh500mn for health workers’ insurance cover: parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – The National Treasury and Ministry of Health have 21 days to remit Sh500 million to the National Hospital Insurance...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Stakeholders ramp up efforts to lower HIV infections in the country

KAJIADO, Kenya Dec 2—Kenyans joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World AIDS Day Tuesday with calls on stakeholders to step up...

2 hours ago

World

New Zealand’s Ardern declares ‘climate emergency’

Wellington, New Zealand, Dec 2 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a “climate emergency” on Wednesday, telling parliament that urgent action was...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Report shows 1.5 million Kenyans living with HIV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – More than two decades ago, someone living with HIV/AIDS had little hope, with HIV infection bringing a steady inexorable...

2 hours ago

World

Egypt’s Berber speakers cling to language in isolated oasis

Siwa Oasis, Egypt, Dec 2 – Youssef Diab drives his truck through the Egyptian oasis of Siwa, singing catchy songs in a local Berber...

3 hours ago

business

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

The Hague, Netherlands, Dec 2 – Environmental groups faced off against Shell before a Dutch court Tuesday in a landmark bid to force the...

3 hours ago