Health workers says won’t be intimidated by Kagwe threats to end strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Health workers have vowed to remain on strike, saying they will not be intimidated by from the Council of Governors which said they will be dismissed.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda on Wednesday said medics are within the law to fight for their rights through industrial action.

Mwachonda insists that the concerns raised by medics are genuine, noting that they have lost several colleagues who died in the line of duty due to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) or medical insurance to seek proper treatment.

“Governors you were not elected to intimidate harass and fire workers who are bringing out grievances that affect their livelihoods, their lives and safety and this is an issue of life and death and not an issue of money,” said Mwachonda a day after the Council of Governors outlines disciplinary measures to be taken against striking workers.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also threatened action against them.

On Tuesday, Kagwe said the strike was not protected in law, and warned that those engaging in the illegal strike will face disciplinary action.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses also maintained that the strike is still on, despite calls by government pleading with them to resume work.

Secretary General of the Nurses Union Seth Panyako said nurses will only resume work once their grievances are addressed, and urged government to address their demands for normalcy to resume.

“We are requesting the government to pay us our risk allowances and finalize our Collective Bargaining Agreement, with those having been done we will call off this strike,” said Panyako.

On his part, the Secretary General National Union of Clinical officers George Gibore told their members to keep off work stations.

Gibore said the strike was within the law.

“There is no court order in place that has stalled our strike and therefore, I want to encourage our members to stay strong, keep off work stations so that they remain safe, until the government ensures our working areas are safe,” said Gibore.

Kenyan doctors, nurses and clinical officers are on strike demanding enhanced medical allowance and adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in hospitals after more than 50 succumbed to COVID-19 while in the frontline.