Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has returned to Brussels from London to resume post-Brexit talks, but time has all but run out for a deal

World

EU, Britain attempt breakthrough in Brexit talks

Published

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has returned to Brussels from London to resume post-Brexit talks, but time has all but run out for a deal © AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 6 – The EU and Britain’s chief Brexit negotiators will make a last-ditch bid to break months of deadlock on Sunday, as trade talks limp back to Brussels, surviving on borrowed time.

Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost will once again try to find common ground on the critical issues that have split both sides since talks began in March.

The extra time came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen held an emergency phone call on Saturday.

Both sides agreed that “significant differences” remained, but that talks should continue — at least until their next scheduled call on Monday.

Map of the exclusive economic zones surrounding the UK and neigbouring coastal states. © AFP / Sabrina BLANCHARD

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved,” the leaders said in a statement following their conversation.

“We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening.”

The high-level intervention came after Barnier and Frost broke off talks late Friday after day and night negotiations over seven days in London failed to reach a deal.

While much has been agreed, the sides cannot close out the thorniest debates over fishing rights, fair trade rules and an enforcement mechanism to govern any deal.

– ‘Anything is possible’ –

Britain formally left the EU in January, nearly four years after a referendum on membership that divided the nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But it is bound to the EU’s tariff-free single market until the end of the year — by which time the two sides must try to agree on the exact nature of their future relationship.

“Anything is possible. The three open issues are linked by Britain’s intent to keep sovereignty a priority, and Europe’s fear of UK freeloading,” a source with close knowledge of the talks told AFP.

Without a deal, the bulk of cross-Channel trade will revert to World Trade Organization terms, a return to tariffs and quotas after almost five decades of close economic and political integration.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted Britain will ‘prosper mightily’ whatever the outcome of the talks, but he will face severe political and economic fallout if he cannot seal a deal © AFP / Tolga Akmen

Talks through this year have finalised most aspects of an agreement, with Britain set to leave the EU single market and customs union, but the three core issues are unresolved.

“We will see if there is a way forward,” EU chief negotiator Barnier said Saturday. “Work continues tomorrow.”

Johnson has insisted Britain will “prosper mightily” whatever the outcome of the talks, but he will face severe political and economic fallout if he cannot seal a deal.

“If we fail to get an agreement with the European Union, this will be a serious failure of statecraft,” Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, chair of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told the Lowy Institute in an interview published Saturday.

European capitals have remained remarkably united behind Barnier through the fraught Brexit process, but some internal fractures have now begun to surface.

France on Friday threatened to veto any deal that fails short of their demands on ensuring fair trade and access to UK fishing waters.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark share Paris’s concerns that the EU side could give too much ground on rules to maintain competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are just days left to finalise a deal, with an EU leaders’ summit on Thursday looming large.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, whose country could be most affected among EU states by any no-deal scenario, welcomed the continuation of discussions.

“An agreement is in everyone’s best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal,” he tweeted.

– ‘Owe it to citizens’ –

The German government, which holds the rotating EU presidency, also welcomed the reprieve.

German MEP Manfred Weber, the head of the European Parliament’s conservative EPP group, saying it was “now or never” for a deal.

“Boris Johnson needs to make a choice between the ideology of Brexit and the realism of people’s daily lives,” he said on Twitter.

“In the middle of the Covid crisis we owe it to our citizens and businesses to find an agreement.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec 5 – Kuwaitis hoping for reform went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by Covid-19, with...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

12 succumb to COVID-19 as 735 infections confirmed

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Saturday even as 735 infections were detected. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

11 hours ago

World

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout starts

Washington, United States, Dec 5 – The World Health Organization warned that vaccines were no magic bullet for the coronavirus crisis, as Russia started...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Let’s partner more in service delivery, President Kenyatta calls on the church

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the church to work more closely with the Government in the delivery of...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Matsanga joins other lobby groups in opposing new framework for hiring new ICC Prosecutor

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Pan African Forum has joined other international lobby groups in opposing the proposed framework and timetable for the recruitment...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt to pay medical charges for 1 million vulnerable Kenyans under UHC package

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The Government says it will pay health fees for one million most vulnerable households under the Universal Health Coverage...

14 hours ago

Africa

DRCongo coronavirus treatment hindered by lack of oxygen

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Dec 5 – Hospitals in Kinshasa are struggling to treat rising coronavirus cases because of a lack of oxygen supplies, health officials...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Education Ministry releases revised School term dates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5-The Ministry of Education has released revised term dates for pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and teachers’ training colleges. The new term...

15 hours ago