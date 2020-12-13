Biometric systems firm Smart Applications partners with rural hospitals to enhance efficiency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – ICT solutions provider, Smart Applications International has launched the second phase of partnership with Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) to provide a seamless system that extends and optimizes healthcare access and ensuring its sustainability in the delivery of services at private hospitals.

Smart Application’s Managing Director Harrison Muiru, who spoke during the launch of new phase of partnership on Friday said their pact will enable the use of data to empower efficiency and planning across hospital operations.

“As we launch the new phase of partnership with Rupha, we realize that we must not tire in the vision of working together in extending and optimizing healthcare access and ensuring it is sustainable through facilities we serve and throughout societies we serve,” Nguru said.

He said the use of Smart systems has helped to minimize errors in health facilities and enhance service delivery and engagement between doctors and patients in a bid to change the phase of healthcare in the country.

Among the key aspects offered by the application is the automation of facility management and the use of data management to provide insights on data running through the facility.

Nguru urged private hospitals to adopt the application, which he noted is critical in revitalizing the healthcare systems in the country.

He said that through their partnership, RUPHA members will also benefit from Accreditation and Empanelment whereby members will be linked to private medical insurance.

The event was attended by Simon Kibias, Head of Directorate of Health Standards, Quality Assurance and Registration at the Ministry of Health, Director of Benefits and claims at NHIF Sam Kuhora and Elizabeth Gitau, the Chief exective officer at Kenya Medical Association.

Dr Kibias, who spoke on behalf of Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi reiterated the importance of involving the private sector to boost service provision in the health care systems raising concerns that the majority of local hospitals operate under poor information and lack incentives

He noted that in order to implement national Universal Health Coverage, the Government will change from traditional to community-based in order to boost the delivery of primary healthcare.

The Private hospitals were further warned against rising medical fraud which is usually characterized by manipulating systems in order to incur benefit by overcharging patients.

Dr Kuhora challenged private hospitals to increase specialized services in rural areas and offer quality services and products within their localities and incorporate Universal Health Care principals in order to boost healthcare systems in Kenya.

“The voice of the provider private provides often are left out of the policy-making process, Strengthening the voice of private providers means giving them an avenue to make their thoughts known and facilitate communication,” Kuhora added.

He noted that the government will have more engagements with the private sector including contracting private providers in public health insurance programs and implement supportive supervision programs to oversee private health facilities.