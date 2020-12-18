Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure flags off the new train service in a partnership between Kenya Railways and kenya Airways on December 17, 2020.

business

KQ partners with Kenya Railways to transport passengers to and from JKIA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Kenya Airways has partnered with Kenya Railways to facilitate the movement of passengers from the city centre to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Most passengers risked missing their flights due to the heavy traffic jam on Mombasa Road, particularly during morning and evening rush hour.

Under the partnership launched Thursday, Kenya Railways will dedicate trains and buses to transport passengers booked on the national carrier.

The train departs from the Nairobi Central Station to Embakasi train station where passengers board dedicated busses for onward transportation to the airport under a strict schedule.

“We encourage Kenya Railways and Kenya Airways to work together and to come up with more innovations to better the lives of Kenyans,” said Chris Obure, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Transport who presided over the launch on the bus service.

Obure said the move will accelerate growth of the country’s economy.

“The government will continue supporting Kenya Airways which plays its strategic role in facilitating trade and movement of services in the region within the country and the world,” he said.

The express service train starts at 5:45 am, 11:00 am and 8:00 pm at the cost of Sh250 for first 90 days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Philip Mainga said the new train will be using a newly constructed 7.8 kilometres to Embakasi Railway Station, from where passengers will board a connecting bus through the South Airport road to the airport.

Maingi said Kenya Railways was seeking to expand its services across the country, to ensure convenience and economic viability.

Kenya Airways Chief Financial Officer Hellen Mwariri said the move will offer additional convenience by reducing the connection time.

“This will ease movement in and out of JKIA. It goes a long way in supporting a delightful customer experience, throughout the customer journey right from the train station to our checking counters and eventually to our inside services,” she said.

The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Express Service, which operates on a separate schedule from the recently launched regular commuter service targets both the airport workers and customers travelling to and from the airport.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead, in what is linked to COVID-19 complications. Nyagarama died on Friday morning at...

1 hour ago

World

Cyberattack on US government poses ‘grave risk’: security agency

Washington, United States, Dec 17 – A sophisticated cyberattack on US government agencies and private companies that was revealed this week poses a “grave...

6 hours ago

World

Self-isolation rush after France’s Macron catches Covid-19

Paris, France, Dec 17 – A host of European leaders and top French officials rushed into isolation on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron tested...

9 hours ago

County News

Sonko impeached as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Mike Mbuvi Sonko was sent packing Thursday after majority of Senators voted to uphold charges raised against him by...

9 hours ago

Africa

Boko Haram releases video claiming to show kidnapped boys

Kankara, Nigeria, Dec 17 – The Boko Haram jihadist group released a video on Thursday claiming to show schoolboys seized in a mass kidnapping...

11 hours ago

World

Putin urges better US-Russia ties, then vilifies West

Moscow, Russian Federation, Dec 17 – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that incoming US President Joe Biden would present an opportunity for...

11 hours ago

County News

Sonko bullish as he takes on lawyers during impeachment trial in the Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Drama characterized Governor Mike Sonko’s cross-examination on Thursday at the Senate as he defended himself against impeachment charges. In his...

12 hours ago

County News

Nyandarua County Assembly sets special sitting on Dec 24 to impeach Speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- Nyandarua County Assembly has convened a special sitting on December 24 for an impeachment motion against Speaker Ndegwa Wahome who...

12 hours ago