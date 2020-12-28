Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

69 COVID-19 cases reported, Nairobi records sole double-digit infection rate

Nairobi recorded a double-digit infection rate at 44 ahead of Busia, Mombasa, and Kilifi which reported five cases each.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Sixteen foreigners and an infant aged 3 are among the 69 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours lapsing on Monday from 1,987 tested samples.

Nairobi recorded a double-digit infection rate at 44 ahead of Busia, Mombasa, and Kilifi which reported five cases each. 

Kajiado recorded three cases while a single case was reported in Machakos, Meru, Nyamira, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Kitui and Nakuru.

In Nairobi, majority of the cases were diagnosed in Kibra, Lang’ata, Starege, Ruaraka, Kamukunji and Westlands.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that six virus-linked fatalities were also reported within a similar period raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,664. 

The newly documented COVID-19 cases increased infections documented since March to 95,992.

Thirty-four ICU cases were among 673 hospital admissions with another 3,386 patients reported to be on home-based isolation and care. 

Another seventeen patients were on ventilator support, thirteen on supplemental oxygen and four on observation.

Another thirty-one patients were separately being monitored on supplementary oxygen out of whom 24 were in the general wards and seven are in the High Dependency Unit.

The country’s recovery toll stood at 77,521 after ninety-eight patients were discharged including seventy-seven who were under a home-based care. 

