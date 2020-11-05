Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education CS George Magoha at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Nairobi on October 29, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.

Capital Health

Uhuru says schools will re-open in January

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that schools will fully resume in January 2021 even as he announced new measures to combat the rising COVID-19 cases.

The President said learners in Grade 4, Standard Eight and Form Four who reopened last month will proceed with their national examinations, but directed the Ministry of Education to enforce strict COVID-19 regulations.

“With respect to the examination classes, I order that they continue with their learning under heightened health safety measures, and with that also I order that all basic education classes resume in-person learning in January of 2021,” the President said.

He urged Members of Parliament to make use of the Constituency Development Fund in enhancing COVID-19 containment measures in learning institutions including installing handwashing points and provision of masks, in readiness for the re-opening in January.

But even as the president set the new school re-opening date, several schools have closed since last week following increased COVID-19 infections.

He also reviewed curfew hours to start at 10 pm to 4am until January 3, 2021.

The President said the decision was taken due to increased infections and deaths which had gone up since August when some of the tough restrictions were lifted.

He ordered civil servants aged above 58 years and those with compromised immunity to work from home, also urging the private sector to comply.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Reluctant last orders as England enters new lockdown

London, United Kingdom, Nov 5 – After downing a final round of drinks, queueing outside soon-to-close shops or getting a last haircut, England’s 56...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

A month delay to cancer care might raise death risk: study

Paris, France, Nov 4 – Delaying cancer treatment by just a month can put patients at a sharply greater risk of dying, according to...

2 hours ago

World

Peaceful protests in New York as tensions rise in Detroit

New York, United States, Nov 5 – Thousands of Joe Biden supporters marched Wednesday evening in New York to demand every vote in the...

2 hours ago

World

Win or lose, Trump’s movement stronger and bigger than ever

New York, United States, Nov 4 – The US presidential election is still up in the air, but one thing is for certain: the...

2 hours ago

World

Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

Washington, United States, Nov 4 – Democrat Joe Biden took a huge step Wednesday to capturing the White House, with wins in Michigan and...

4 hours ago

World

Biden at 264 electoral votes, Trump at 214: US media

Washington, United States, Nov 4 – Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win...

8 hours ago

World

Fact Check: Trump’s premature declaration of victory

Washington, United States, Nov 4 – In an address early Wednesday from the White House, after polls had closed but while ballots were still...

10 hours ago

World

Ethiopia PM orders riposte after ‘attack’ on army camp in restive Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 4 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday announced he had ordered a military operation in the country’s northern...

10 hours ago