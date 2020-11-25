Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed by Nairobi County Commissioner at the KICC for the launch of the BBI signatures collection on November 25, 2020.

BBI

Uhuru: BBI amending Constitution not replacing it

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday led Kenyans in appending their signatures to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The signature collection exercise kicked off at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) with a section of other leaders and Kenyans also signing to endorse the initiative.

“This is a progressive country and Kenyans must be prepared for change,” he said and urged the public to “overwhelmingly support the process for a prosperous and united Kenya for generations to come.”

Odinga pointed out that a Prime Minister nominated by the President and approved by Parliament will not give Kenya an imperial Presidency and exuded confidence BBI will be passed at the national referendum set for next year.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Senators Gideon Moi (Baringo) Moses Wetangula (Bungoma) and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto were among leaders who signed for BBI.  

Deputy President William Ruto who has been pushing for a consensus did not attend the event.

BBI Secretariat’s Joint Secretaries Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohammed unveiled www.bbisignatures.org for Kenyans to sign for the next one week from Wednesday.

“For those who have advanced technologically can use the website and follow instructions to put their signature. Once you sign in, your details including your Identity Card will be captured and they will be used as part of the signatures,” Junet said.

The Constitution requires at least 1 million signatures to endorse the initiative for it to proceed to County Assemblies and eventually to a national referendum.

The signatures will however, have to be verified by Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.  

Once the signatures are verified, the Bill will be sent to County Assemblies for Debate and consideration.

It will require a majority vote of 24 counties to approve it before it is sent back to Parliament. 

If Parliament approves the Amendment Bill, it will then be sent to the electoral commission which will come up with the referendum question for Kenyans to vote either for it or against it.

