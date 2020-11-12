Magoha to unveil 2021 academic calendar in 14 days ahead of full-scale school reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated his administration commitment to ensure all learners resume school next year, ordering the education ministry to unveil a 2021 academic calendar within fourteen days.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha was on Thursday directed to work on ensuring all learners report to school in January 2021.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I share in the pain and frustration of most parents in having our children home for nearly an entire year. However, as a responsible Government we put the health and safety of the Children as the paramount consideration,” he said during his televised State of the Nation Address delivered to a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly.

Whereas the emergence of COVID-19 cases in leaning institutions among Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV students who are already in session has proved worrisome for parents and guardians, President Kenyatta assured that there is no cause for alarm.

“The gradual and phased reopening of schools that began with the examination classes is being carefully monitored at all levels so as to ensure that our Young Kenyans are safe and secure as they continue preparing for their national examinations,” he said.

To ensure the spread of the virus in the learning institutions is minimized or at least controlled, the Head of State pleaded with members of the National Assembly to prioritize the needs of learners in their respective constituencies with more emphasis given on measures that will help contain the spread of the virus in the learning institutions.

“I appeal to you to re-prioritize the use of the discretionary funds under your oversight, to respond to the immediate and short-term needs of our learners. Currently, there is an urgent need for construction and equipping of more dormitories, classes, and other amenities to facilitate further ease of learning for our children,” he said.

The Head of State also pointed out some of the notable achievements his administration has achieved citing the successful roll-out of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC). He noted the transformation of the curriculum, despite challenges at the onset, has been fully embraced by all stakeholders in the education sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I assure this distinguished sitting that the journey to replace the 8.4.4 system with the new fit-for-purpose curricula, is well underway, and refinements are being undertaken in the course of implementation,” he said.

He further noted that his administration has successfully made significant strides in a bid to attain 100 per cent transition rate from primary to secondary school.

“Even as we prepare to reopen schools, no child will be left behind, even those that have regrettably transitioned into being young parents,” he said.