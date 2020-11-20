Connect with us

Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top officials during the National Conference on COVID-19 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi on September 28, 2020.

Capital Health

Governors to launch ‘no mask no service’ campaign next week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) is set to launch the ‘no mask no service’ campaign on Monday, to sensitize Kenyans on the need to wear face masks all the time.

The Council’s Chair Wycliffe Oparanya told journalists on Friday that the campaign which is to be conducted across all the 47 counties aims at reinforcing the government’s position that personal responsibility is key in the fight against COVID-19 following a surge in infections.

“This will be conducted using all safe means available to pass and share the message and including vernacular radio stations and other communication channels at the county Level,” he said.

In addition, Oparanya said the county governments working jointly with County Commissioners under the County Emergency Response Committees (CERC) will thereafter launch the joint enforcement of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

In order to stem the increased spread of COVId-19 infections among healthcare workers, Oparanya said the council will endeavor to ensure that all healthcare workers have access to quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“To this end, counties are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that they procure quality PPE kits from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA),” he said.

Kenya has experienced a surge in the number of infections since last month with the number of those who have so far contracted the virus standing at 74,145 cases with 1,330 fatalities by Thursday.

The World Health Organization on Thursday launched the ‘Mask Up, Not Down’ campaign that aims to reach over 40 million young people in Africa with positive messages on the correct use of masks through social media, and to combat complacency, fatigue and misunderstanding around COVID-19 prevention measures.

