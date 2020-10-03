Governor Nanok says support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid unwavering

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 3 – Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok has said his support for Deputy President William Ruto is unstoppable.



He said his decision had been cemented by the fact that it was time the country’s leadership focused on the problems of ordinary Kenyans.



“The wheelbarrow moment is unbeatable. This is the route we are going to follow if we are to change the economic status of Kenyans,” he said.



The Turkana County boss who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket said it is a new political path that is heavy on development that would help check poverty, negative ethnicity and political hypocrisy in Kenya.



“We are going to work with the Deputy President because it is under him that the poor and small businesses would be empowered,” he explained.



He spoke on Saturday in Bahati, Nakuru County, where Dr Ruto met with grassroot leaders from the Turkana community.



Leaders present included Senators Malachy Ekal (Turkana), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), MPs Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), John Lodepe (Turkana Central), Joyce Emanikor (Woman Rep, Turkana), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Lizah Chelule (Woman Rep, Nakuru), Samuel Gachobe (Subukia), Gideon Keter (nominated) and Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati).



Nanok said the intensified conversation on mama mboga, BodaBoda and other small businesses was testimony the country had been on a wrong path to poverty eradication.



His sentiments were supported by Lodepe, Emanikor and Prof Ekal who observed that the new discussion away from the who-is-who in Kenya would bring equity and equal participation in the decision-making.



“The journey may be arduous and difficult. But this is the time for us to talk about the poor. It must go on,” said Dr Ruto.



The Deputy President noted that a discussion about the poor and the ordinary would put Kenya on a lane to transformation.



Meanwhile, Kuria warned Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju to prepare for an epic battle.



He said they would not allow an ODM mole to bring down Jubilee.



“It would not be easy. We would fight for our party,” said the Gatundu South lawmaker.



He asked Tuju to respect the Deputy President.



“He is the deputy leader of our country, and therefore part of the symbol of our unity. “



He said the ongoing challenges in Jubilee offered a chance for a change in Kenya’s political route.



“These challenges are minor. They advance our resolve to let ordinary people be in charge of the affairs of Kenya,” he added.



On his part, Ngunjiri asked Tuju to familiarize himself with the ideals of Jubilee party before engaging in a careless discourse that risked dividing the country.



“We would not allow merchants of deceit to kill our party. We are devoted to ensuring that the party transforms Kenya,” said Kihika.