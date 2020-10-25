Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19 maintains 13pc positivity mean as daily cases near 1000 mark

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya October 25 – Daily coronavirus cases neared the 1000 mark on Sunday as the positivity rate maintained a 13 per cent average for the fourth consecutive day, spiking to 13.9 per cent with the confirmation of 931 new cases out of 6,691 samples screened within 24 hours ending Sunday.

The health ministry had recorded a 13.8 per cent positivity rate on Saturday marking a peak in recent days.

The 13 per cent average reported in the last four days is nearly thrice the 5 per cent threshold set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for assessing desirable containment levels. 

Ministry of Health, through a statement sent to newsrooms, said the new patients included 35 foreigners and were distributed among 615 males and 316 females. 

The youngest patient is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is a 95-year-old.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also noted that six more patients had succumbed  to COVID-19 raising death toll to 902. 

Kagwe noted that the recovery toll had risen to 34,209 after 333 more patients recovered including 256 who were under home-based care care. 

The health ministry further said 1,198 COVID-19 patients are currently under hospital care including 18 who are admitted to intensive care unit, 16 in High Dependency Unit and 49 who are on oxygen support. 

Another 3,437 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care.

Nairobi recorded the highest cases at 333 followed by Mombasa (95), Nakuru (85), Trans Nzoia (61), Kericho (60), Turkana (54) and  Kisumu (39).

Uasin Gishu and Kakamega reported 24 cases, Kiambu (23), Busia (19), Kitui (18), Kajiado (16), Machakos (14), Kisii (12) and  Garissa (11).

Nine cases were diagnosed in Murang’a , seven in  Nyamira , six in Nandi  while Kirinyaga, Vihiga and  Isiolo reported less than four cases each.

Meru , Homa Bay and  Embu reported two cases each while a single case was reported in , Kilifi, Kwale, Narok, Migori and Tharaka Nithi.

