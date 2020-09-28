Churches to host a third of auditorium capacities as wedding, funeral caps doubled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals has been raised from the current 100 to 200 in new COVID-19 measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

In his twelfth address to the nation on coronavirus, the Head of State also announced that going forward churches can now host a third of their capacity in strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Under the revised protocols, a church with a 30,000 capacity auditorium can now host 10,000 worshipers provided distancing guidelines are enforced.

The announcement was preceded by the COVID-19 national conference that was attended by various stakeholders.

“I am confident that if we continue to work together in tandem then the unity of purpose that has stupefied our joint efforts over the last six months Kenya can and will emerge from this crisis better and will indeed bounce back stronger and to co-create a new normal consciousness of the entire nation must be called to order,” he said.

President Kenyatta underscored that it is imperative for Kenyans to continue adhering to the set COVID-19 protocols for the country to register 100 per cent success in the fight against the virus that has so far claimed 700 lives.

“If we have won one battle against COVID-19, we have not yet won the war,” he said.

While acknowledging that the country’s positivity rate has drastically reduced since the first case of the virus was reported in March, the Head of State cautioned Kenyans against lowering their guard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the country’s positivity rate stood at 4.4 per cent.

He nonetheless, warned that a second wave of infections is imminent if caution is thrown to the wind.

“The possibility of a second wave of this pandemic is real as we have seen in other countries,” he said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutah Kagwe who was present during the function noted the successes achieved in the fight against coronavirus in the country thus far are encouraging and indicative of the country’s commitment to contain the virus.

He said going by the number of infections that have so far been recorded in the country vis a vis the initial projections that had been made, there is reason for Kenyans to be proud.

“There are many silver linings that are coronavirus experience has brought to us and we should appreciate foremost of course being that the apocalyptic projections we had for the pandemic we have not experienced thus far and it is for that reason that we thank God,” he said.