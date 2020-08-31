MOH reports 144 COVID-19 cases after testing 4,260 samples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,260 people tested within a period of 24 hours bringing to 34,201 the number of confirmed cases registered since March.

The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted since March stood at 454,406.

The health ministry said the cases comprised 133 Kenyans and eleven foreigners. Males continued to account for the highest number of cases at 88, the ministry only reporting 56 cases among females.

The youngest case registered was a 7-year-old child, while the oldest was aged 84.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (77), Mombasa (18), Kiambu (9), Kisumu (6), Kajiado (6), Machakos (5), Narok (5), Turkana (5), Nakuru (4), Nandi (2), Laikipia (1), Meru (1), Siaya (1), Isiolo (1), Kilifi (1), Homabay (1) and Trans Nzoia (1).

Another 205 patients recovered from the disease, including 122 under the home-based care program raising the country’s recoveries to 19,893.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, increasing the country’s death toll to 577.