Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted since March stood at 454,406/FILE

Corona Virus

MOH reports 144 COVID-19 cases after testing 4,260 samples

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,260 people tested within a period of 24 hours bringing to 34,201 the number of confirmed cases registered since March.

The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted since March stood at 454,406.

The health ministry said the cases comprised 133 Kenyans and eleven foreigners. Males continued to account for the highest number of cases at 88, the ministry only reporting 56 cases among females.

The youngest case registered was a 7-year-old child, while the oldest was aged 84.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (77), Mombasa (18), Kiambu (9), Kisumu (6), Kajiado (6), Machakos (5), Narok (5), Turkana (5), Nakuru (4), Nandi (2), Laikipia (1), Meru (1), Siaya (1), Isiolo (1), Kilifi (1), Homabay (1) and Trans Nzoia (1).

Another 205 patients recovered from the disease, including 122 under the home-based care program raising the country’s recoveries to 19,893.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, increasing the country’s death toll to 577.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

India’s top court fines celebrated rights lawyer token one rupee

New Delhi, India, Aug 31 – India’s top court imposed a symbolic one rupee fine (one US cent) Monday on a celebrated public service...

21 mins ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 underscores the need for UHC roll out: DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31– Deputy President William Ruto on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has justified the need for Universal Health Coverage in the...

29 mins ago

World

Ex-India president and political fixer Mukherjee dies at 84

New Delhi, India, Aug 31 – Former India president Pranab Mukherjee, a veteran powerbroker once described in leaked US diplomatic cables as “the ultimate...

49 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru directs KEMSA to publish COVID-19 tenders online

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Health to create a digital procurement system within the next 30...

50 mins ago

World

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

Juba, South Sudan, Aug 31 – Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed Monday on a “historic” peace deal, a crucial step towards ending 17...

1 hour ago

World

Lebanon designates new PM as Macron visits

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 31 – Lebanon’s under-fire leaders Monday designated a new prime minister, the diplomat Mustapha Adib, to tackle the country’s deep political...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Provision of reusable face masks to students will cost Sh1bn: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Education Cabinet Prof George Magoha says the ministry would require Sh1 billion to supply free washable face masks to...

2 hours ago

World

US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug 31 – A US-Israeli delegation led by White House advisor Jared Kushner arrived Monday in Abu Dhabi, on...

3 hours ago