Ramadhan Seif Kajembe is dead

Corona Virus

Former Changamwe lawmaker dies a week after losing spouse to COVID-19

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 7 – Former Changamwe lawmaker Ramadhan Seif Kajembe is dead.

Kajembe died at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa on Friday where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment, a week after his wife succumbed to COVID-19.

The former legislator was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement party to serve the Changamwe constituency in 2007 before his replacement in 2013 by Omar Mwinyi who was reelected in 2017.

Kajembe served as MP for three terms having firm been elected in 1997 on a KANU ticket and subsequently in on a NARC ticked in 2002.

