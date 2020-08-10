Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Soldiers stretcher away a colleague injured in a bomb blast in Jolo on Sulu island in the Philippines

World

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines: military

Published

Soldiers stretcher away a colleague injured in a bomb blast in Jolo on Sulu island in the Philippines © AFP / Nickee BUTLANGAN

Jolo, Philippines, Aug 24 – At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded — including soldiers and police — in a twin bombing Monday involving a suicide attacker on a southern Philippine island that is a stronghold of Islamist militants, officials said.

The attack happened in Jolo in Muslim-majority Sulu, where government-backed security forces have long been fighting the Abu Sayyaf group.

Five soldiers and four civilians were killed in the first blast, when an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle parked outside a supermarket blew up, Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan told reporters.

Sixteen soldiers were wounded in the explosion, which happened at around midday.

Around 20 civilians were also hurt, Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mateo said, citing the local mayor.

A soldier saw a person leave the motorbike outside the grocery store “where there were a lot of people” including members of the military. It immediately detonated, Mateo said.

“Our soldiers are conducting security operations. That was the time that the improvised explosive device detonated,” he said.

Map locating Jolo island in the southern Philippines where a deadly twin bombing took place on Monday. © AFP

There was a second blast a short time later in the same street when a female suicide attacker blew herself up as police cordoned off the area, killing one person and wounding around six officers, Vinluan said.

A solider had been trying to apprehend the bomber when she detonated her explosives, he added.

Abu Sayyaf was “most probably” behind the double bombing, Mateo said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Blasts follow arrest –

Listed by the United States as a terrorist organisation, Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of Islamic militants blamed for the Philippines’ worst terror attacks as well as kidnappings of foreign tourists and Christian missionaries.

They also have ties to Islamic State militants seeking to set up a caliphate in Southeast Asia.

Monday’s explosions come after the arrest earlier this month of an Abu Sayyaf leader on the southern island of Mindanao.

Security forces had been on alert for possible reprisal attacks after detaining Abduljihad Susukan, who is accused of kidnapping and beheading several foreigners.

He has been charged with 23 murders, five kidnappings and six attempted murders, police have said.

Military personnel stretcher away some of the victims of the Jolo blasts © AFP / Nickee BUTLANGAN

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque condemned the “dastardly attacks” and issued condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

“We call on the residents of Jolo to stay vigilant and report suspicious personalities and unattended items in their areas,” Roque said.

The Philippine Coast Guard issued a “red alert” for Sulu and several other areas in the restive south as it assists the military and police in responding to the incident.

The explosions happened near a Catholic cathedral in Jolo where two suicide bombers blew themselves up in January 2019 killing 21 people. It was blamed on a group linked to Abu Sayyaf.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

US approves plasma to treat virus, global death toll above 800,000

Washington, United States, Aug 24 – The United States announced an emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment...

2 hours ago

Headlines

8 suspected thugs killed by police in Nairobi’s Industrial Area

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Eight suspected gangsters were on Sunday night shot dead by police during a botched robbery in Nairobi. Police said...

3 hours ago

World

Pompeo starts Middle East tour in Israel

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 23 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day Middle East tour focused...

3 hours ago

business

HACO donates free sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – HACO Industry has donated hand sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency, for distribution to vulnerable families in the area as part...

4 hours ago

World

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

Ottawa, Canada, Aug 23 – Canadian Conservatives on Monday announced their new leader, former air force navigator Erin O’Toole, who will quickly have to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

83 arrests, cars ablaze as angry PSG fans clash with police

Paris, France, Aug 23 – More than 80 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze and clashed with police on the...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

TSC to pay teachers regardless of involvement in community learning

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Education now says that teachers’ involvement in community learning is voluntary as the ministry’s stakeholders prepare...

21 hours ago

Africa

Two killed in Ivory Coast vote violence

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Aug 23 – At least two people were killed in ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara’s controversial announcement...

21 hours ago