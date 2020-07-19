TIFA survey scores government COVID-19 containment efforts at 33pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A survey published by Trends Insight For Africa (TIFA) on Sunday scored government coronavirus containment efforts at 33 per cent, with 48 per cent of respondents in Nairobi’s informal settlements rating government response as “somewhat effective.”

The survey co-sponsored by the Canada High Commission in Kenya and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (Kenya) noted a decline in approval ratings on government response to the pandemic down from 40 per cent recorded in a previous poll.

“There has been a slight decline in the proportion who consider that the Government “has done very well” in combating the virus since Round One , and a slight increase in the proportion of those of the view that it has done “not well at all”,” the survey noted.

Nine percent of 579 interviewed residents in Nairobi’s informal settlements described government response to the virus as inadequate.

Similarly, the survey conducted between June 2 and 15 reported a 23 per cent approval in government-funded assistance towards the needy and economically vulnerable.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents rated government support as average while 23 per cent scored the government response as inadequate. A further 17 per cent said government had failed to provision necessary support.

Sixty-two of respondents said the knew someone who had received cash support while and 59 per cent said they were familiar with people who had received food relief assistance. Another 66 per cent reported knowing someone who had received free masks.

“Only three-quarters of all respondents are aware of at least some measure implemented by either the national or county government to assist the needy in the wake of the virus crisis, with cash hand-outs considered the most useful,” the survey released Sunday noted.

“However, the fact that the Government is not alone in providing such assistance (i.e., various non-state benefactors and foreign/international entities), knowledge of the receipt of such assistance does not necessary translate into positive opinion about Government performance in this area,” the 44 page document added.

Should there be minimal changes in provision of assistance to the vulnerable populations, 40 per cent of those surveyed noted that there will be an increase in crime.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents predicted an increased hunger while 4 and 3 per cent cited increased violent riots and peace protests respectively.