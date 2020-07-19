Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

TIFA survey scores government COVID-19 containment efforts at 33pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A survey published by Trends Insight For Africa (TIFA) on Sunday scored government coronavirus containment efforts at 33 per cent, with 48 per cent of respondents in Nairobi’s informal settlements rating government response as “somewhat effective.”

The survey co-sponsored by the Canada High Commission in Kenya and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (Kenya) noted a decline in approval ratings on government response to the pandemic down from 40 per cent recorded in a previous poll.

“There has been a slight decline in the proportion who consider that the Government “has done very well” in combating the virus since Round One , and a slight increase in the proportion of those of the view that it has done “not well at all”,” the survey noted.

Nine percent of 579 interviewed residents in Nairobi’s informal settlements described government response to the virus as inadequate.

Similarly, the survey conducted between June 2 and 15 reported a 23 per cent approval in government-funded assistance towards the needy and economically vulnerable.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents rated government support as average while 23 per cent scored the government response as inadequate. A further 17 per cent said government had failed to provision necessary support.

Sixty-two of respondents said the knew someone who had received cash support while and 59 per cent said they were familiar with people who had received food relief assistance. Another 66 per cent reported knowing someone who had received free masks.

“Only three-quarters of all respondents are aware of at least some measure implemented by either the national or county government to assist the needy in the wake of the virus crisis, with cash hand-outs considered the most useful,” the survey released Sunday noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“However, the fact that the Government is not alone in providing such assistance (i.e., various non-state benefactors and foreign/international entities), knowledge of the receipt of such assistance does not necessary translate into positive opinion about Government performance in this area,” the 44 page document added.

Should there be minimal changes in provision of assistance to the vulnerable populations, 40 per cent of those surveyed noted that there will be an increase in crime.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents predicted an increased hunger while 4 and 3 per cent cited increased violent riots and peace protests respectively.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Twitter removes Trump retweet video after Linkin Park complain

Los Angeles, United States, Jul 19 – Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park...

9 mins ago

World

Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, Jul 19 – Syrians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

‘We missed you,’ Cardinal Njue tells congregants in first post-closure in-person mass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue on Sunday presided over the first Sunday Mass to be held after the...

2 hours ago

business

EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 19 – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that EU leaders may fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge...

2 hours ago

World

Man questioned over Nantes cathedral fire

Rennes, France, Jul 19 – French investigators were on Sunday questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in the city of Nantes which...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID19 exposes gaps in critical care in the health sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in the number of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in intensive care units across the...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Security and Stability: The kenya-UK partnership

In 1934, American psychologist Abraham Maslow published his ‘hierarchy of needs’. During his lifetime he lived through the Great War, the Spanish Influenza, which...

5 hours ago

business

Public-Private Partnerships key in combating illicit trade

Illicit trade has a detrimental impact on the substantial growth of legitimate business in the country. Not only does it negatively impact our economy...

5 hours ago