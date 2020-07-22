Connect with us

July 6 | President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Nation on the new guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic at Harambee House, Nairobi/PSCU

Capital Health

President Kenyatta postpones COVID-19 summit on CoG’S request

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday rescheduled an extra-ordinary summit bringing together the two levels of government to review the surge of coronavirus infections in the country from Friday to Monday next week.

Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena in a statement to newsrooms said the meeting was postponed upon the request by the Council of Governors.

The extra-ordinary summit meeting will seek to assess counties’ preparedness in the wake of increased numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Also to be reviewed is the impact of the phased easing of restrictions that were put in place.

Last month when the President lifted the cessation of movement ban in and out of the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties while urging Kenyans to exercise personall resposibility to avert a surge in coronavirus cases.

He warned that the country would revert to lockdown should the spread of the virus overburden the health facilities.

The President had earlier on directed County governments to have at least a 300- bed capacity in isolation centers, in readiness to deal with the surging numbers of COVID-19.

In June 26 while issuing a progress report on state of the preparedness of counties to President Uhuru Kenyatta, CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya reported that only 12 counties are compliant on an agreement to set up 300 isolation beds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the Ministry of Health so far 44 out of the 47 Counties have reported a COVID-19 case, with Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu being the only counties that are yet to record a case.

The ministry noted that in the past few weeks the cases are on an upward trend, saying the situation should concern everyone.

Experts in the Ministry of Health have warned that August and September would be the peak of coronavirus cases in the country.

