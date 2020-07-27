Nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew extended for a further 30 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – A nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew has been extended for an additional thirty days in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases having been recorded in 44 of of the country’s 47 counties so far.

Kenyatta who spoke after a virtual summit with the Council of Governors said the 9pm to 4am curfew will enforced indiscriminately on all Kenyans,regardless of their social status, including politicians.

“In response to today’s resolution from my consultation with county Governors and on advice of National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee , I order that the the nationwide curfew shall remain in force for another 30 days,” he said.

Kenyatta warned that Kenyans, especially elected leaders need to step up to prevent community transmissions.

“It is the right thing to do, we have to step up to be responsible,” he said.

“The Inspector General of Police shall ensure that his officers spare no mheshimiwa, or individual, regardless of social status or rank, who is either out after curfew or who flaunts the health protocols without being an essential worker. The rules are for all of us, and rank or status does not exempt you from them,” the President added.

His remarks came amid bold violations of curfew guidelines, most notably by politicians Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

President Kenyatta also ordered suspension of liquor sale in eateries and restaurants for 30 days effective midnight.

He further ordered an indefinite closure of all bars countrywide adding that those who will contravene the measures risk losing their licenses permanently.

“The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai shall withdraw permanently licenses of all bars that will breach the regulations put in place,” he added.

As part of his measures, President Kenyatta also directed the Ministry of Health to develop protocols to temporarily retain retired anesthetists and ICU staff to support the medical staff assigned to dealing with serious COVID-19 cases in the counties.