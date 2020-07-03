Kenya’s COVID-19 case fatality rate declines to 2.1 per cent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate slightly dropped to 2.1 per cent on Friday down from an average of 2.5 per cent reported in June.

The slowed fatality rate came at a time the health ministry reported two coronavirus-related deaths raising the country’s death toll to 154.

The new figure reported by the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman represents a case fatality rate of 2.1 per cent against the global average of 4.8 per cent

In April, the death rate averaged 5.1 per cent while May had 3.4 per cent.

“We have lost two more patients to the disease, our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed,” Aman said.

At the same time, Aman noted the number of patients who have recovered from the virus since April 1 rose to 2,148 after 39 patients were discharged.

He attributed the high number of recoveries to the tremendous work done by the healthcare workers at various facilities countrywide.

“We have discharged 39 patients from various hospitals, we take this opportunity to thank healthcare workers for the good work they are performing,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The recovery rate stood at 30 per cent against a global average of 56 per cent.

With the confirmation of 7,188 cases since March 14, there are 4,886 active patients who are being monitored at health facilities and home-based care.

A 100-year old patient was among 247 newly detected coronavirus cases reported on Friday raising the total number of cases registered in the country since March to 7,188.

The Health CAS said 4, 417 samples were analyzed within 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests carried out in the country since March was reported at 180,206.

The cases reported on Friday are distributed in Nairobi (153), Mombasa (35), Kajiado (15), Busia (12), Kiambu (12), Uasin Gishu (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (4), Muranga (2), Nakuru (2),Siaya (2), Lamu (1) and Nyamira (1).