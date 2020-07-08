Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya will open its airspace to passenger flights on August 1. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

Kenya will not quarantine tourists with no COVID-19 symptoms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- The government now says only passengers who will exhibit coronavirus-like symptoms will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine once their airspace is open for international passenger flights on August 1.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said anybody who will come to Kenya with no symptoms of coronavirus and record a body temperature of less than 37.5 degrees celsius will be allowed to leave the airport.

“You do not expect a tourist to come all the way from wherever they will come from to be quarantined here for 14 days. If that will be the case, then they will not come. However, if there is  a suspected case on the flight, passengers on the first and the second row from where the case was will all be tested for coronavirus,” Macharia told a news conference at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday as the country prepared to re-open so as to rescue the economy.

“If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave the airport, if they test positive then they will be quarantined according to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines,”  

The CS said airports across the country will operate under strict restrcitions, only allowing travellers and staff locking out people escorting passengers.

International passenger flights will resume operations on August 1 in measures President Uhuru Kenyatta said are aimed at cushioning the aviation and tourism sector that is worst affected since March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

“International air travel in and out of Kenya shall resume effective August 1, in strict conformity with all protocols from the ministry of health,” President Kenyatta said on Monday during his State of the Nation Address.

All international flights to and from Kenya were suspended on March 25 in measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National carrier Kenya Airways grounded most of its operations save for cargo and government-approved repatriation flights.

Domestic flights in Kenya will resume operations beginning July 15 subject to virus prevention protocols.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

UK Confident Kenya capable of steering regional peace and stability at UNSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8- The United Kingdom says it is confident that Kenya is capable of steering the region on peace and stability, following...

17 mins ago

Capital Health

SGR services to resume Monday under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Train services between Nairobi and Mombasa will resume operations on Monday, under strict coronavirus protocols. Transport Cabinet Secretary James...

50 mins ago

Kenya

New survey shows low-income earners unable to feed their children during COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- A new survey shows that 61 percent of low-income earners in Nairobi County are facing difficulties in feeding their children...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 278 new COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,528. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya nominates CS Amina Mohamed for WTO top post

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Six candidates are vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization — an institution which faced...

5 hours ago

Kenya

The government must weigh in on worrying teen pregnancies during COVID-19 period

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Education stakeholders in the country say the rising number of teen pregnancies recorded during the COVID-19 period will put...

7 hours ago

Special Report

Malnutrition in poorer nations costs firms up to $850 bln: study

PARIS, France, Jul 8 – Hunger, poor nutrition and obesity not only present a health burden in developing countries but carry a hidden economic...

8 hours ago

World

Panic-buying returns as Melbourne braces for lengthy lockdown

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Shoppers in Australia’s second-biggest city stripped supermarket shelves Wednesday as millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to virus...

9 hours ago